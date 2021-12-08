CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Robinson lifts W. Carolina over Tennessee Tech 74-69 in OT

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 11:10 PM

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Nick Robinson had 19 points and 10 rebounds as Western Carolina beat Tennessee Tech 74-69 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Vonterius Woolbright added 17 points for the Catamounts, while Travion McCray chipped in 15. Woolbright also had 15 rebounds, while McCray posted six rebounds.

Marcus Banks had 11 points for Western Carolina (6-4).

Jr. Clay had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (2-7), who have now lost four straight games. Kenny White Jr. added 14 points and seven rebounds. Keishawn Davidson had 10 points.

