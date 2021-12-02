CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Robinson leads Fresno State past San Diego 63-43

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 12:54 AM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson registered 15 points, five assists and three blocks as Fresno State easily beat San Diego 63-43 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Campbell had 12 points for Fresno State (6-1), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Anthony Holland added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Vladimir Pinchuk had 11 points for the Toreros (4-5). Joey Calcaterra added 10 points.

