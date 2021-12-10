Roberts, Stony Brook host Bryant

Bryant (4-6) vs. Stony Brook (4-4) Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6:31 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bryant (4-6) vs. Stony Brook (4-4)

Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6:31 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Peter Kiss and Bryant will face Anthony Roberts and Stony Brook. Kiss has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.4 over his last five games. Roberts is averaging 16.4 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Stony Brook has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Roberts, Jahlil Jenkins, Tykei Greene and Juan Felix Rodriguez have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all Seawolves points this season, though that figure has dropped to 42 percent over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Kiss has had his hand in 47 percent of all Bryant field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 36 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 63: Bryant is 0-6 when it allows at least 63 points and 4-0 when it holds opponents to less than 63.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Seawolves. Stony Brook has 35 assists on 72 field goals (48.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Bryant has assists on 40 of 66 field goals (60.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stony Brook has made nine 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among America East teams.

