Roberts scores 26 to power Bradley past UTEP 73-66

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 11:59 PM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Terry Roberts had a season-high 26 points and added 11 rebounds as Bradley defeated UTEP 73-66 in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on Wednesday night.

Malevy Leons pitched in with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Braves (7-6). Jayson Kent added 10 points.

Keonte Kennedy had 16 points for the Miners (7-5). Souley Boum and Jorell Saterfield both scored 11.

