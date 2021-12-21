CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Roberts leads Bradley over…

Roberts leads Bradley over Sam Houston St. 87-61

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 10:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Terry Roberts had 23 points as Bradley easily defeated Sam Houston State 87-61 in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on Tuesday.

Malevy Leons and Ville Tahvanainen added 15 points apiece for Bradley (6-6).

Bradley totaled 48 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Savion Flagg had 16 points for the Bearkats (4-8). Tristan Ikpe added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

Oracle buys medical records company behind VA's EHR modernization for $28B

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up