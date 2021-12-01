CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Roberts carries Stony Brook past American 80-57

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 10:33 PM

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Roberts scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and Stony Brook thumped American 80-57 on Wednesday night.

Jahlil Jenkins had 16 points for Stony Brook (3-3), Tykei Greene scored 13 with seven rebounds and Jaden Sayles scored 12.

Stacy Beckton Jr. had 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles (2-6), whose losing streak reached six games. Johnny O’Neil grabbed eight rebounds for American.

