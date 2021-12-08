CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Robert Morris tops NCCAA-level Lancaster Bible College 99-51

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 9:43 PM

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Kam Farris scored a career-high 27 points and Robert Morris broke its season-opening seven-game losing streak, rolling past NCCAA-member Lancaster Bible College 99-51 on Wednesday night.

Farris hit 10 of 13 shots, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range.

Kahliel Spear scored 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Robert Morris (1-7). Justin Winston added 14 points. Enoch Cheeks had 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Rasheem Dunn tied a career high with 10 assists plus 10 points.

Jordan Shewbridge had 22 points for the Chargers. Tyler Hilton added seven rebounds. Jordan Praylow had seven assists.

