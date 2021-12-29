Robert Morris looks to end streak vs Oakland

Robert Morris (2-9, 0-2) vs. Oakland (7-4, 2-0) Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oakland…

Robert Morris (2-9, 0-2) vs. Oakland (7-4, 2-0)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland looks to extend Robert Morris’s conference losing streak to seven games. Robert Morris’ last Horizon win came against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 88-82 on Feb. 12. Oakland lost 90-78 to Michigan State on Dec. 21.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The dynamic Jamal Cain has put up a double-double (21.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals) to lead the charge for the Golden Grizzlies. Jalen Moore has paired with Cain and is maintaining an average of 14.7 points and 7.3 assists per game. The Colonials have been led by Kahliel Spear, who is averaging 11.8 points and 7.5 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Moore has been directly responsible for 54 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last three games. Moore has 15 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Robert Morris is 0-9 when it allows at least 69 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Oakland’s Moore has attempted 67 3-pointers and connected on 23.9 percent of them, and is 7 of 21 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Robert Morris is rated second among Horizon teams with an average of 70.5 possessions per game. The uptempo Colonials have raised that total to 71.6 possessions per game over their last three games.

