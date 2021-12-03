Robert Morris looks to end streak vs Milwaukee

Robert Morris (0-6, 0-1) vs. Milwaukee (1-6, 0-1) UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee looks…

Robert Morris (0-6, 0-1) vs. Milwaukee (1-6, 0-1)

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee looks to extend Robert Morris’s conference losing streak to six games. Robert Morris’ last Horizon win came against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 88-82 on Feb. 12. Milwaukee lost 70-68 loss at home against Youngstown State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Robert Morris’ Kahliel Spear, Rasheem Dunn and Jaron Williams have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Colonials points over the last five games.DOMINANT DEANDRE: DeAndre Gholston has connected on 34.1 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

COMING UP SHORT: Robert Morris has dropped its last five road games, scoring 63.6 points and allowing 82.4 points during those contests. Milwaukee has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 65.3 points while giving up 69.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Colonials have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. Milwaukee has an assist on 31 of 68 field goals (45.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while Robert Morris has assists on 37 of 71 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Milwaukee has held opposing teams to only 38.1 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Horizon teams. The Panthers have allowed 39.7 percent from the field over their six-game losing skid, however.

