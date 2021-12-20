Richmond puts streak on line vs Bucknell

Bucknell (3-8) vs. Richmond (8-4) Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond looks for its sixth…

Bucknell (3-8) vs. Richmond (8-4)

Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond looks for its sixth straight victory of the season as it takes on Bucknell. Bucknell beat La Salle by 12 on Saturday. Richmond is coming off a 67-61 win over Old Dominion on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Richmond has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Grant Golden, Jacob Gilyard, Nathan Cayo and Nick Sherod have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 46 percent of all Spiders points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Gilyard has directly created 46 percent of all Richmond field goals over the last three games. Gilyard has seven field goals and 25 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Bucknell has dropped its last five road games, scoring 75 points and allowing 91.2 points during those contests. Richmond is on a five-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 76.8 points while giving up 67.2.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Spiders have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bison. Richmond has 48 assists on 70 field goals (68.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Bucknell has assists on 52 of 81 field goals (64.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Richmond offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 18th-lowest rate in the country. The Bucknell defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 13.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 357th among Division I teams).

