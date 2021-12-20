Richardson, Oregon host Pepperdine

Pepperdine (5-8) vs. Oregon (6-6) Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be…

Pepperdine (5-8) vs. Oregon (6-6)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Houston Mallette and Pepperdine will battle Will Richardson and Oregon. The freshman Mallette is averaging 11.6 points over the last five games. Richardson, a senior, is averaging 14.4 points and five assists over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Oregon’s Richardson, Jacob Young and Eric Williams Jr. have combined to score 42 percent of all Ducks points this season, although that number has decreased to 33 percent over the last five games.MIGHTY MALLETTE: Mallette has connected on 37.8 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

SUCCESS AT 71: Oregon is a perfect 6-0 when scoring at least 71 points and 0-6 when scoring 70 points or fewer.

STREAK STATS: Pepperdine has lost its last four road games, scoring 62.8 points, while allowing 82.3 per game.

RECENT GAMES: Pepperdine has scored 76.8 points and allowed 74.6 points over its last five games. Oregon has averaged 74.6 points and given up 71 over its last five.

