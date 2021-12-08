CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Rice scores 34 to…

Rice scores 34 to carry Georgetown over UMBC 100-71

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 11:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kaiden Rice had a career-high 34 points as Georgetown easily defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 100-71 on Wednesday night.

Rice shot 11 for 14 from the floor, including 10 of 12 on 3-pointers.

Ryan Mutombo had 15 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Georgetown (4-4), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Dante Harris added 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Aminu Mohammed had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

L.J. Owens had 17 points for the Retrievers (5-4). Darnell Rogers added 11 points. Keondre Kennedy had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Georgia court issues nationwide injunction to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

IG links State Dept. staffing issues to delays in decade-long IT modernization project

Federal employees score new bereavement leave benefits in 2022 NDAA

Pentagon to reshuffle leadership roles for AI, data, digital services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up