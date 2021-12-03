CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Rice leads New Mexico…

Rice leads New Mexico St. past UTEP 72-69 at buzzer

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 11:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jabari Rice hit a 3-pointer as time expired to lead New Mexico State to a 72-69 win over UTEP on Friday night.

Rice scored 19 points to lead the Aggies. Will McNair Jr. added 18 points, while Teddy Allen chipped in 15.

Johnny McCants had 10 points for New Mexico State (6-2).

Souley Boum had 19 points for the Miners (4-3). Jamari Sibley added 18 points. Jamal Bieniemy had 11 points.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Miners for the season. New Mexico State defeated UTEP 77-71 on Nov. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up