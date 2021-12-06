Rhode Island hosts Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart (3-6) vs. Rhode Island (6-3) Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Sacred Heart (3-6) vs. Rhode Island (6-3)

Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart and Rhode Island look to bounce back from losses. Both programs are coming off of big road losses this past weekend. Rhode Island lost 66-52 to Providence on Saturday, while Sacred Heart came up short in a 79-66 game at Brown on Sunday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The prolific Tyler Thomas is averaging 19.3 points and 4.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is also a primary contributor, producing 8.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. The Rams have been led by Makhel Mitchell, who is averaging 11 points, five rebounds and 3.1 blocks.TERRIFIC TYLER: Thomas has connected on 31.3 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Sacred Heart is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Rhode Island is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Rams are 0-3 when opponents score more than 65 points.

STINGY DEFENSE: Rhode Island has held opposing teams to 35.7 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

