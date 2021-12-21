CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Reeves scores 21 to lead Illinois St. past UTSA 81-64

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 6:03 PM

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Antonio Reeves had 21 points as Illinois State beat UTSA 81-64 on Tuesday.

Sy Chatman had 17 points for Illinois State (8-5), which won its fourth consecutive game. Josiah Strong added 12 points. Mark Freeman had 10 points.

Jacob Germany had 17 points for the Roadrunners (6-6). Dhieu Deing added 13 points. Christian Tucker had 12 points.

