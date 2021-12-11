CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Reeves lifts Illinois State…

Reeves lifts Illinois State past Chicago State 80-71

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 6:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Antonio Reeves had 30 points as Illinois State got past Chicago State 80-71 on Saturday.

Reeves shot 6 for 8 from deep.

Josiah Strong had 19 points for Illinois State (5-5). Howard Fleming Jr. added 10 points. Kendall Lewis had seven rebounds.

Jahsean Corbett had 17 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (3-6). Coreyoun Rushin added 13 points and nine rebounds. Dominique Alexander and Favour Chukwukelu each had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up