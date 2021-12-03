CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Reddish lifts Presbyterian past Bob Jones University 90-61

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 10:52 PM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Trevon Reddish had 16 points as Presbyterian routed Bob Jones University 90-61 on Friday night.

Rayshon Harrison had 15 points for the Blue Hose (6-3). Kirshon Thrash added 12 points, while Will Ferguson had three blocks.

Devin Dean and Lincoln Riddle each had 10 points to pace the Bruins.

