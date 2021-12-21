CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Quintana carries Loyola Marymount…

Quintana carries Loyola Marymount over Bellarmine 71-57

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 9:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Joe Quintana had a career-high 28 points as Loyola Marymount topped Bellarmine 71-57 on Tuesday night.

Keli Leaupepe had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Loyola Marymount (7-5). Cam Shelton added 12 points and seven assists. Dameane Douglas had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Dylan Penn had 18 points for the Knights (6-8). Curt Hopf added 13 points. Sam DeVault had 12 points. Juston Betz had a career-high 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Agencies set tentative reentry dates for managers and senior executives in January

Biden seeks a higher standard for federal customer experience. How well is it already working?

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up