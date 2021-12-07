Quinnipiac goes up against Dartmouth

Quinnipiac (4-4) vs. Dartmouth (3-3) Edward Leede Arena, Hanover, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth goes up…

Quinnipiac (4-4) vs. Dartmouth (3-3)

Edward Leede Arena, Hanover, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth goes up against Quinnipiac in a non-conference matchup. Quinnipiac took care of Manhattan by 17 on Sunday. Dartmouth lost 78-68 in overtime to Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Dartmouth has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Brendan Barry, Aaryn Rai, Taurus Samuels and Garrison Wade have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Big Green points over the last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Matt Balanc has connected on 39 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 81 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Big Green have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bobcats. Dartmouth has 37 assists on 71 field goals (52.1 percent) over its previous three matchups while Quinnipiac has assists on 32 of 72 field goals (44.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Dartmouth has made 11.2 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Ivy League teams.

