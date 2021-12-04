CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Purdue Fort Wayne downs N. Kentucky 71-57 behind Pipkins

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 3:14 PM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalon Pipkins scored 21 points and Jarred Godfrey scored 14 and Purdue Fort Wayne beat Northern Kentucky 71-57 on Saturday.

Cameron Benford made a pair of foul shots and Pipkins threw down a dunk with 2:10 before halftime and the Mastodons (4-4, 1-1 Horizon League) led by double digits the rest of the way.

Bobby Planutis added 11 points for the Mastodons.

Trey Robinson scored 16 points off the bench for Northern Kentucky and Sam Vinson 10.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_

