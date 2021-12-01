CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Princeton women beat No. 22 FGCU behind Meyers’ late jumper

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 9:46 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Abby Meyers scored 18 points and her basket with 20 seconds left helped Princeton to a 58-55 road win against No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday night.

It was the Tigers’ first win against a ranked opponent since 1978.

On FGCU’s last possession, Ellie Mitchell came up with a steal with six seconds left. After a timeout, Maggie Connolly made 1 of 2 foul shots for the game’s final margin.

Kierstan Bell’s layup with 1:23 left gave the Eagles their last lead at 53-52. Meyers followed with a three-point play to put Princeton up 55-53 20 seconds later, and Tyra Cox tied it at 55 with two foul shots with 44 seconds to go setting up Meyers’ heroics.

Grace Stone scored 17 points for the Tigers (6-1) and Julia Cunningham 10.

Tishara Morehouse’s 3 with 9:01 left in the second quarter gave the Eagles their first lead of the game at 15-12 and started a 7-0 run. Princeton responded by closing the quarter outscoring FGCU 12-2 and led 24-21 at intermission. Kierstan Bell’s jumper with nine seconds left ended a seven-minute scoring drought for FGCU.

Bell scored 19 points, despite 0-for-9 shooting from 3-point range, and collared 12 rebounds for FGCU (7-1).

