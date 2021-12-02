Princeton faces Drexel

Drexel (3-3) vs. Princeton (5-3) L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel and…

Drexel (3-3) vs. Princeton (5-3)

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel and Princeton look to bounce back from losses. Drexel came up short in a 72-64 game to Jacksonville State on Nov. 11. Princeton lost 81-77 on the road to Hofstra on Wednesday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Ethan Wright, Jaelin Llewellyn and Drew Friberg have collectively scored 45 percent of Princeton’s points this season and 54 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Drexel, James Butler, Camren Wynter and Melik Martin have scored 51 percent of the team’s points this season, including 60 percent of all Dragons points over their last five.EFFICIENT ETHAN: Wright has connected on 48.1 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 22 of 42 over his last five games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Princeton has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 87.7 points while giving up 56.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Dragons. Princeton has 44 assists on 88 field goals (50 percent) over its past three matchups while Drexel has assists on 32 of 83 field goals (38.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Drexel offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 30th-lowest rate in the nation. The Princeton defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 317th among Division I teams).

