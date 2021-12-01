CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Price carries Western Carolina past Warren Wilson 102-47

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 8:26 PM

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Marvin Price had 17 points off the bench to lead Western Carolina to a 102-47 win over Warren Wilson on Wednesday night.

Madison Monroe had 13 points for Western Carolina (4-4). Cam Bacote and Marcus Banks each had 12 points.

Jerry Daye had 22 points for the Owls.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

