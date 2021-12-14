Presbyterian goes up against Carver College

Carver College vs. Presbyterian (6-5) Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Carver College vs. Presbyterian (6-5)

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Presbyterian Blue Hose will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. The freshman Dyllon Scott has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 7.4 over his last five games. Rayshon Harrison, a sophomore, is averaging 17.8 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Harrison has averaged 19.1 points and 4.7 rebounds this year for Presbyterian. Winston Hill is also a key contributor, with 11.3 points and seven rebounds per game.DOMINANT DYLLON: D. Scott has connected on 39.4 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also converted 70 percent of his free throws this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Presbyterian scored 85 and came away with a 39-point win over Carver College when these two teams met last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Presbyterian went 1-2 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Blue Hose offense scored 69.7 points per matchup across those three games.

