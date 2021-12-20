Presbyterian faces Furman

Presbyterian (7-6) vs. Furman (7-5) Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian and Furman look…

Presbyterian (7-6) vs. Furman (7-5)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian and Furman look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a loss in their last game. Furman lost 69-66 on the road to Mississippi State on Friday, while Presbyterian fell 76-49 at home to Wofford on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Furman has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jalen Slawson, Alex Hunter, Mike Bothwell and Conley Garrison have combined to account for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Paladins points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Slawson has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Furman field goals over the last five games. Slawson has 34 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Presbyterian has lost its last three road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 78.3 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Paladins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Hose. Furman has 55 assists on 77 field goals (71.4 percent) across its previous three contests while Presbyterian has assists on 40 of 84 field goals (47.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Presbyterian has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 37.1 percent, ranking the Blue Hose 18th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Furman sits at just 25.8 percent (ranked 269th).

