Prairie View hopes to end skid vs Valpo

Prairie View (0-10) vs. Valparaiso (7-6)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View looks to end its 10-game losing streak as it takes on Valparaiso. Prairie View is looking to break its current 10-game losing streak. Valparaiso is coming off an 88-66 home win over William & Mary in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Panthers are led by seniors Jawaun Daniels and D’Rell Roberts. Daniels has averaged 12.1 points while Roberts has recorded 12.2 points per contest. The Beacons have been led by Ben Krikke and Thomas Kithier, who are scoring 13.6 and 10.1 per game, respectively.DOMINANT DANIELS: Daniels has connected on 31.8 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also made 81 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Valparaiso is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 71 points. The Beacons are 2-6 when scoring any fewer than that.

COLD SPELL: Prairie View has lost its last nine road games, scoring 68 points, while allowing 89.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Valparaiso offense has turned the ball over on just 15.6 percent of its possessions, the 27th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 23.4 percent of all Prairie View possessions have resulted in a turnover.

