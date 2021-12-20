CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Powell scores 22 to lead Rider past Gwynedd-Mercy 82-57

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 10:21 PM

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Allen Powell had a season-high 22 points as Rider romped past Gwynedd-Mercy 82-57 on Monday night.

Dimencio Vaughn had 15 points and eight rebounds for Rider (4-8), which ended its four-game losing streak. Nehemiah Benson added 12 points. Sedrick Altman had six rebounds.

Dwight Murray Jr., the Broncs’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 13 points per game, had only five points.

Aziz Parker had 14 points for the Division III Griffins. Ty Jones added 14 points. Matt O’Connor had 10 points.

