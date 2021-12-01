CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Potter lifts Morehead St. past Georgia Southern 59-51

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 10:57 PM

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Skyelar Potter scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Morehead State beat Georgia Southern 59-51 on Wednesday night.

Johni Broome also recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds — and blocked six shots — for Morehead State. Ta’lon Cooper distributed 10 assists for Morehead State (5-3).

Elijah McCadden scored 17 points for Georgia Southern (4-3).

