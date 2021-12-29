Portland St. hopes to end skid vs EWU

Eastern Washington (6-6, 0-1) vs. Portland State (3-7, 1-1) The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Washington (6-6, 0-1) vs. Portland State (3-7, 1-1)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State looks to end its four-game losing streak as it takes on Eastern Washington. Eastern Washington fell 78-46 at Texas Tech last week. Portland State lost 81-62 to Utah State on Dec. 21.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. James Jean-Marie, Khalid Thomas and Ezekiel Alley have combined to score 39 percent of Portland State’s points this season. For Eastern Washington, Rylan Bergersen, Linton Acliese III and Angelo Allegri have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this year.SOLID STEELE: Steele Venters has connected on 46.3 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 61: Portland State is 0-7 this year when it allows 61 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 61.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Eastern Washington’s Allegri has attempted 72 3-pointers and connected on 34.7 percent of them, and is 12 for 23 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State is rated first among Big Sky teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.1 percent. The Vikings have averaged 13.6 offensive boards per game, but that number has dropped to 11.8 over their four-game losing streak.

