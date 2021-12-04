CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Phillip scores 16, Maryland-Eastern Shore beats Lehigh 81-75

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 7:46 PM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Da’Shawn Phillip had 16 points as Maryland-Eastern Shore defeated Lehigh 81-75 on Saturday.

Kevon Voyles had 14 points for Maryland Eastern Shore (3-5). Dom London added 14 points. Chace Davis had 14 points.

Reed Fenton made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 20 points for the Mountain Hawks (1-8), who have now lost four consecutive games. Jake Betlow added 15 points. Evan Taylor had 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

