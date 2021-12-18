CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Pfriem leads Bellarmine over Miami (Ohio) 77-68

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 4:48 PM

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Alec Pfriem had a career-high 22 points as Bellarmine defeated Miami (Ohio) 77-68 on Saturday.

Pfriem shot 8 for 10 from the field, including 6 of 8 on 3-pointers.

CJ Fleming had 18 points for Bellarmine (6-7), which ended its six-game road losing streak. Dylan Penn added 16 points and 10 assists. Curt Hopf had 10 points.

Dae Dae Grant tied a season high with 22 points for the RedHawks (5-5), whose losing streak reached five games. Precious Ayah added 13 points. Dalonte Brown had seven rebounds.

