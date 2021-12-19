Perry, Stetson visit Miami

Stetson (4-6) vs. Miami (8-3) Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be…

Stetson (4-6) vs. Miami (8-3)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Rob Perry and Stetson will take on Kameron McGusty and Miami. The junior Perry is averaging 10 points over the last five games. McGusty, a senior, has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18 over his last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Miami’s McGusty, Charlie Moore and Sam Waardenburg have collectively scored 49 percent of the team’s points this season, including 52 percent of all Hurricanes scoring over the last five games.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 28.8 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Miami is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least five opposing shots. The Hurricanes are 3-3 this season when they block fewer than five shots.

STREAK STATS: Miami has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80.7 points while giving up 64.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Miami offense has turned the ball over on just 15 percent of its possessions, the 20th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 20.6 percent of all Stetson possessions have resulted in a turnover.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.