Perry scores 21 to lift Stetson past Piedmont 97-53

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 4:06 PM

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Rob Perry had 21 points as Stetson easily defeated Division III Piedmont 97-53 on Wednesday.

Christiaan Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Stetson (5-7). Chase Johnston added 12 points.

Stetson posted a season-high 18 3-pointers.

Noah Reardon had 23 points for the Lions. Andrew Stimpson added 13 points.

