Perry scores 15 to lift UCF past North Alabama 75-64

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 9:28 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darius Perry posted 15 points, nine assists and six rebounds as Central Florida defeated North Alabama 75-64 on Wednesday night.

C.J. Walker had 13 points for the Knights (8-2), who earned their fourth straight victory. Jamille Reynolds added 12 points. Cheikh Mbacke Diong had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Jamari Blackmon had 17 points to top the Lions (7-5). Dallas Howell added 12 points. C.J. Brim had 11 points and six assists.

