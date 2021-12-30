CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Perry lifts Stetson past…

Perry lifts Stetson past Point University 77-65

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 6:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Rob Perry scored 22 points as Stetson topped Point University 77-65 on Thursday.

Mahamadou Diawara had 15 points and 17 rebounds for Stetson (6-7). Chase Johnston added 12 points and Stephan Swenson had six assists.

Lorenzo Freeman Jr. scored 28 points for the Skyhawks. Javier Turner added 12 points and Corey Bowen had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up