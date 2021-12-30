Perry lifts Stetson past Point University 77-65

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Rob Perry scored 22 points as Stetson topped Point University 77-65 on Thursday. Mahamadou Diawara had…

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Rob Perry scored 22 points as Stetson topped Point University 77-65 on Thursday.

Mahamadou Diawara had 15 points and 17 rebounds for Stetson (6-7). Chase Johnston added 12 points and Stephan Swenson had six assists.

Lorenzo Freeman Jr. scored 28 points for the Skyhawks. Javier Turner added 12 points and Corey Bowen had 11 points.

