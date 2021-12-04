Perez, Manhattan host Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac (3-4, 0-1) vs. Manhattan (6-1, 1-0) Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior…

Quinnipiac (3-4, 0-1) vs. Manhattan (6-1, 1-0)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Kevin Marfo and Quinnipiac will face Jose Perez and Manhattan. Marfo is averaging 11.2 points over the last five games. Perez is averaging 13.2 points and 5.6 assists over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Marfo is averaging 8.3 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists to lead the way for the Bobcats. Matt Balanc is also a big contributor, putting up 14.1 points per game. The Jaspers have been led by Perez, who is averaging 11.7 points and 6.7 assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Perez has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Manhattan field goals over the last five games. Perez has 23 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Manhattan has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 58.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bobcats have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Jaspers. Manhattan has 33 assists on 82 field goals (40.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Quinnipiac has assists on 29 of 64 field goals (45.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Manhattan has attempted the second-most free throws among all MAAC teams. The Jaspers have averaged 21.3 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.