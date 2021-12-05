Pepperdine hopes to end skid vs San Jose St.

San Jose State (4-3) vs. Pepperdine (2-8) Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine looks to…

San Jose State (4-3) vs. Pepperdine (2-8)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine looks to end its six-game losing streak as it faces San Jose State. San Jose State won easily 76-51 at home against North Dakota in its last outing. Pepperdine lost 86-74 on the road to UC Santa Barbara in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: The do-everything Omari Moore is averaging 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists to lead the way for the Spartans. Ibrahima Diallo is also a primary contributor, accounting for 7.7 points and eight rebounds per game. The Waves have been led by Houston Mallette, who is averaging 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Moore has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all San Jose State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: Pepperdine is 0-7 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 2-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

COLD SPELL: San Jose State has lost its last three road games, scoring 57.7 points, while allowing 74 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: San Jose State as a team has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MWC teams.

