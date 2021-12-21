CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Pepperdine goes up against Westmont

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 5:32 PM

Westmont vs. Pepperdine (5-8)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pepperdine Waves are set to battle the Warriors of NAIA school Westmont. Pepperdine is coming off an 83-77 win at home against Southeast Missouri in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Houston Mallette has averaged 12.2 points and four rebounds to lead the charge for the Waves. Complementing Mallette is Jade’ Smith, who is averaging 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MALLETTE: Through 13 games, Pepperdine’s Houston Mallette has connected on 37.8 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Pepperdine went 5-5 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Waves scored 76.2 points per matchup across those 10 contests.

