Pepper leads UC Davis past Pacific 77-67

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 7:25 PM

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper had 25 points as UC Davis defeated Pacific 77-67 on Sunday. Ezra Manjon added 20 points for the Aggies. Manjon had seven rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only four assists.

Caleb Fuller had 13 points for UC Davis (6-3), which won its fourth consecutive game. Christian Anigwe added 10 points.

Luke Avdalovic had 18 points for the Tigers (5-8). Jeremiah Bailey added 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Tigers for the season. UC Davis defeated Pacific 63-57 on Dec. 1.

