Penn State faces Wagner

Wagner (3-1) vs. Penn State (4-4)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Wagner in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last played this past weekend. Wagner blew out Stony Brook by 29 on the road on Saturday, while Penn State fell to Ohio State at home on Sunday, 76-64.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Alex Morales is averaging 13.5 points and 6.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Seahawks. Elijah Ford is also a primary contributor, accounting for 11.5 points per game. The Nittany Lions have been led by Seth Lundy, who is averaging 14.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.LEAPING FOR LUNDY: Lundy has connected on 34 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 37 over his last five games. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Nittany Lions have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Seahawks. Penn State has 37 assists on 68 field goals (54.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Wagner has assists on 43 of 80 field goals (53.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wagner defense has allowed only 59.3 points per game to opponents, which is the 29th-lowest figure in the country. The Penn State offense has put up just 66.9 points through eight games (ranked 201st among Division I teams).

