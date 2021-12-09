CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Penn lifts Bellarmine past Asbury College 87-55

The Associated Press

December 9, 2021, 11:01 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dylan Penn had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Bellarmine easily defeated Asbury College 87-55 on Thursday night.

Ethan Claycomb and CJ Fleming added 15 points each for the Knights.

Garrett Tipton had 10 points for Bellarmine (4-6).

Bellarmine scored 43 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Nick Fort had 13 points for the Eagles. John Shoulders added 12 points. Will O’Bryan had three points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

