Penn carries Long Island past Army 90-65

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 4:54 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Eral Penn had 23 points as Long Island routed Army 90-65 on Sunday.

Penn shot 4 for 6 from distance and the Sharks made a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Ty Flowers had 17 points and nine rebounds for Long Island (3-7). Isaac Kante added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Tre Wood had 11 points and seven assists.

Josh Caldwell had 11 points for the Black Knights (6-5). Kwabena Davis added 10 points. Jalen Rucker had six rebounds.

