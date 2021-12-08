CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Parker scores 20 to carry Montana past Air Force 66-48

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 11:42 PM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Cameron Parker had a season-high 20 points as Montana topped Air Force 66-48 on Wednesday night.

Josh Bannan had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Montana (6-4), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Mack Anderson added 10 points and eight rebounds.

A.J. Walker had 18 points for the Falcons (7-2), whose seven-game winning streak was broken. Jake Heidbreder added 10 points. Lucas Moerman had four blocks.

