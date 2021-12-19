CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
Papas scores 30 to lead Monmouth past Colgate 77-66

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 4:24 PM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — George Papas had 30 points as Monmouth topped Colgate 77-66 on Sunday.

Papas shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers.

Walker Miller had 15 points and eight rebounds for Monmouth (10-2). Shavar Reynolds Jr. added nine assists. Nikkei Rutty had seven rebounds.

Tucker Richardson had 17 points for the Raiders (4-8). Jack Ferguson added 11 points. Keegan Records had 14 rebounds.

