Palermo, Little Rock visit No. 10 Arkansas

Arkansas-Little Rock (4-4) vs. No. 10 Arkansas (7-0)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Isaiah Palermo and Arkansas-Little Rock will face JD Notae and No. 10 Arkansas. The junior Palermo is averaging 9.8 points over the last five games. Notae, a senior, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.8 over his last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Arkansas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Notae, Au’Diese Toney, Stanley Umude and Chris Lykes have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Razorbacks points over the last five games.NIFTY NOTAE: Notae has connected on 27.3 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Arkansas-Little Rock has dropped its last three road games, scoring 60.3 points and allowing 81.7 points during those contests. Arkansas has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 85.2 points while giving up 66.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Razorbacks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Trojans. Arkansas has an assist on 51 of 95 field goals (53.7 percent) across its previous three contests while Arkansas-Little Rock has assists on 32 of 64 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas has committed a turnover on just 15.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all SEC teams. The Razorbacks have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season.

