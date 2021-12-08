CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Painter scores 20 to carry Delaware over Lafayette 68-58

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 9:25 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Dylan Painter had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Delaware beat Lafayette 68-58 on Wednesday night.

Andrew Carr had 18 points for Delaware (8-3), which won its fourth straight game. Jameer Nelson Jr. added 11 points and six rebounds.

Leo O’Boyle had 13 points for the Leopards (2-7). Neal Quinn added 12 points. Tyrone Perry had 10 points.

