Painter lifts Delaware over D-III Moravian 94-55

Dylan Painter had 18 points and 14 rebounds to carry Delaware to a 94-55 win over Moravian on Friday night.

Listen now to WTOP News

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Dylan Painter had 18 points and 14 rebounds to carry Delaware to a 94-55 win over Moravian on Friday night.

Jameer Nelson Jr. had 17 points for Delaware (9-3), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Ryan Allen added 13 points. Gianmarco Arletti had 13 points and seven rebounds.

The 94 points were a season best for Delaware, which also posted season highs with 15 3-pointers and 21 assists.

Danny Cooper had 10 points and six rebounds for the Division III Greyhounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.