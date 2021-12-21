CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Pack, Nowell lead Kansas State past McNeese State, 74-59

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 10:24 PM

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nijel Pack and Marquis Nowell each scored 18 points and Selton Miguel added 17 more off the bench as Kansas State rolled to a 74-59 win over McNeese State on Tuesday for its third straight win.

Pack hit 4 of 8 from beyond the 3-point arc and the Wildcats collectively knocked down 10 3s. Nowell converted 7 of 8 from the free throw line and dished out 10 assists for his second double-double of the season. Miguel reached double-figure scoring for the fifth time this season and set a season-high.

Brendan Medley-Bacon dunked with 9:37 left in the first half to put the Cowboys up, 17-10 and Zach Scott’s 3 with just under six minutes to go gave McNeese a 26-17 lead, but Kansas State (8-3) closed the half on an 18-2 run to take a 35-28 lead into intermission.

Christian Shumate scored 18 points off the bench to lead McNeese State (3-9), which remains winless on the road through eight games. Zach Scott hit 3 of 6 from distance and finished with 11 points.

Kansas State will take a week off and will host Morgan State Dec. 29 and open Big 12 play New Year’s Day at Oklahoma.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

