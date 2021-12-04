CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Johns Hopkins empowers kids with COVID-19 knowledge | Hurdles for DC's free rapid at-home COVID tests | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Pack, Kansas State visit Wichita State

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 6:32 AM

Kansas State (4-2) vs. Wichita State (6-1)

Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as Nijel Pack and Kansas State will battle Tyson Etienne and Wichita State. Pack has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.4 over his last five games. Etienne is averaging 15.6 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Wichita State’s Etienne has averaged 14 points while Ricky Council IV has put up 11.1 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Pack has averaged 15.8 points while Markquis Nowell has put up 11.7 points and 2.2 steals.NIJEL IS A FORCE: Pack has connected on 48.6 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Shockers. Wichita State has an assist on 32 of 72 field goals (44.4 percent) across its previous three matchups while Kansas State has assists on 45 of 86 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Kansas State has held opposing teams to 37.1 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big 12 teams. Over their last three games, the Wildcats have held opposing shooters to 36.9 percent.

