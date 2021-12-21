CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Pacific faces Cal

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 6:31 AM

Pacific (5-8) vs. Cal (7-5)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal plays Pacific in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last played this past Sunday. Cal won over Dartmouth 61-55, while Pacific came up short in a 77-67 game to UC Davis.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal’s Andre Kelly, Jordan Shepherd and Grant Anticevich have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 61 percent of all Golden Bears points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALPHONSO: Alphonso Anderson has connected on 34.1 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 13 over the last five games. He’s also made 70.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Pacific is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 5-3 when scoring at least 64.

TWO STREAKS: Pacific has dropped its last four road games, scoring 60.3 points and allowing 70 points during those contests. Cal has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 70.4 points while giving up 59.6.

TOUGH TIGERS: Pacific has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 20.5 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all WCC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

